The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), created in 2001 by President George W. Bush after the attack on the twin towers, collaborated with a group at Stanford University to create a system of censoring political speech during the 2020 presidential elections on social media, revealed documents obtained by congressmen and published in a report on Monday (6). The censored content includes “true information, jokes and opinions”, summarized Representative Jim Jordan, leader of the investigative committee of the American House Judiciary Committee.

What was already known since March thanks to Twitter Filesas reported by People’s Gazette, is that the Stanford Internet Observatory had created the “Election Integrity Partnership” (EIP) in 2020 to combat “misinformation” during the election. CISA, the DHS government cybersecurity agency, was called to participate. Later, the partnership was renamed “Project Virality” to expand its activities against “misinformation” related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Content, including true reports of adverse vaccine events, was “flagged” by those involved in the project to be censored by social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

When it was still EIP, the project reports that its signals led, for example, to disinformation warning labels placed on 22 million tweets until the 2020 elections. Those involved, after the publication of the Twitter Filesdenied that this signaling was censorship and stated that DHS was not responsible for creating the partnership.

The new documents refute both defense arguments. EIP worked through a ticket system, like those used for customer service on websites. Recovered tickets show that the partnership in fact called for censorship: “Hi Facebook, Reddit and Twitter… we recommend that this be removed from your platforms”, says one of them. “We recommend that you all flag as false or remove the posts below,” says another.

The partnership was disguised as a Stanford research project, but emails show it was DHS’s idea to open the EIP. “I know that the [Atlantic]

Council has several broad policy efforts related to elections, but we just installed an election integrity partnership at the request of DHS/CISA,” said in an email dated July 21, 2020 Graham Brookie, senior director of the Digital Forensic Research Laboratory (DRFLab) at the non-governmental organization he cited, also involved in flagging content for censorship.

The email denies EIP itself, which claimed that the idea for the project “came from four students who at the Stanford Internet Observatory

[SIO] financed to complete voluntary internships [na CISA]”. It also contradicts SIO director Alex Stamos, who said in testimony to Congress that the idea for the partnership against disinformation was his own. Stamos and Chris Krebs, then director of CISA, exchanged messages frequently during the period, blurring the boundaries between the government and Stanford, a private university.

Another email from Stamos, from November 2020, lists who participated in the content flagging system when asking Reddit to join the team: “Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, CISA…” The report of the US Congressional Judiciary Committee said that “the true purpose of the EIP was to act as a censorship conduit for the federal government.”

The US Supreme Court, which is expected to soon hear cases against censorship activities during elections and the pandemic, ruled that the government “may not induce, encourage or promote private persons to achieve what is constitutionally prohibited”. The First Amendment to the US Constitution provides the broadest protection of expression against censorship in the world. In addition to calling for the removal of political speech, the public-private expression monitoring partner has also repeatedly called for the suspension and banning of social media accounts.

The Judiciary Committee revealed that in May 2020, “plans for a CISA disinformation reporting portal have reached an impasse” because, as notes from a call between Facebook and DHS revealed, “DHS cannot publicly endorse the portal”. Two months later, the EIP was created by the American government’s anti-terrorism agency in a surreptitious way, to circumvent its constitutional limits and interfere with freedom of expression in general, and political expression during elections.

The recurring use of the word “disinformation” is noteworthy. In a manifesto last month against censorship signed by more than a hundred journalists, artists, writers, activists and academics from 21 countries, the “Westminster Declaration”, they stated that they are “deeply concerned about attempts to label protected expression as ‘disinformation’ and other ill-defined terms” and that these terms are abused to “censor ordinary people, journalists and dissidents in countries around the world.”