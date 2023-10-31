Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 16:35

This Tuesday, the 31st, the United States Department of Justice held a court hearing against JetBlue Airways, the country’s sixth largest airline by revenue, in order to prevent the proposed acquisition of the company Spirit Airlines from happening. The deal would be worth US$3.8 billion. At 4:30 pm (Brasília time), JetBlue’s shares fell 10.42%, the worst daily performance since March 2020. The trial is expected to last until the beginning of December.

The body defends Spirit’s independence, while JetBlue argues that it needs the company to become more competitive in the airline sector alongside the four largest in the market: American, United, Delta or Southwest. According to the company, the merger will allow for a reduction in tariffs. The fight comes shortly after the American government won a previous lawsuit that ended a partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

At the start of the trial, JetBlue shares suffered their worst daily drop in more than three years after the airline reported a larger-than-expected loss in the third quarter and forecast another surprisingly large loss for the fourth quarter. Company executives declined to answer questions about the Spirit deal. CEO Robin Hayes claimed it was inappropriate while the matter was being debated in court.

The ongoing trial could reshape the low-cost airline market and cause JetBlue to increase its fleet by about 70%. The company also reported that Spirit’s absence would be filled by the growth of other discount airlines. The speech was questioned by the Department of Justice on the grounds that it was unlikely, as all airlines, including low-cost carriers, face limits to growth, including a shortage of planes and pilots.