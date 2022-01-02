One in 1,632,000 chance. Many were those of being able to find the winning lottery ticket in Virginia, in the United States. David Willoughby of North Chesterfield did it, left home to buy milk and came back with a million dollars in his pocket. In recent days David had gone to the general store near his house, as he used to do, to buy some chocolate milk for his boys.

Arriving at the cash desk, the man before paying had also taken a lottery ticket, a sort of ‘scratch card’ with a million dollar jackpot. Luck kissed him, because that was the winning coupon. As mentioned, according to CNN, the odds of finding the winning ticket for that lottery in Virginia are one in 1,632,000. At that point David had two choices: collect the million-dollar prize in annual payments divided into 30 installments or immediately collect $ 640,205, pre-tax. He opted for the latter option, thus returning home with a much fuller account.