From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Ready for take-off: Ukrainian pilots are being trained in France for use with Western fighter jets – Western states are granting defenders ever greater freedom against attacks on Russian territory. © Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Threatening losses in his own country: Putin must fear being attacked with Western weapons, as the USA is loosening its stance on the Ukraine offensive in Russia.

Washington, DC – For Jake Sullivan, it is not a question of geography. He says, “it is a question of common sense.” With these words, the National Security Advisor in the Cabinet of US President Joe Biden the Ukraine the implicit authorization to extend the range of their fire on the troops Vladimir Putin’s Sullivan defended himself in an interview with the US broadcaster PBS but against interpreting this position as a change in the US policy regarding Ukraine War he wants this to be understood merely as a course correction.

As the magazine Politico reported, this statement comes just a few weeks after the USA Ukraine had given its conditional consent to launch attacks on Russian territory and thus in the immediate hinterland behind the Kharkiv front. The US originally wanted to link attacks on Russian territory to Russian attacks on Kharkiv. Since Russia’s attack on the border town, there has been increasing discussion within US politics that “a relaxation of the restrictions on the use of American weapons by Ukraine on Russian territory would make ‘military sense’,” reports Politico.

Western weapons in the Ukraine war: USA gives defenders more freedom against Russia

That is why US President Joe Biden authorized Ukrainian commanders to “strike back against Russian forces attacking them or preparing to attack them in and around Kharkiv, near the border in northeastern Ukraine,” as the WashingtonPost “Starting with Ukraine, there is no shortage of observations to ponder,” said James Rainey, as quoted by the magazine Defense News The general heads the Army Futures Command, the US Army department responsible for modernizing the armed forces. Politico mentions voices on the Ukraine war that consider the use of US weapons against Vladimir Putin on his own territory to be a “value”. The first major land war on European soil since the Second World War is the dress rehearsal for the next – possibly even bigger – war.

President Biden can only set a course and a vision for what is in the interest of the national security of the United States, in the interest of the transatlantic alliance, and in the interest of our partnership with Ukraine.

The USA is searching for its future role as a world power, while Europe, parallel to the USA, is seeking a position vis-à-vis Russia that it believes it can afford. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) “like US President Joe Biden, he claims to act prudently,” wrote the Mirror in May, parallel to the start of the Russian offensive on Kharkiv. “He believes that Putin could retaliate if a country like Germany supplies weapons systems that are too far-reaching. That is why he is blocking the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. And that is why he rejects the protection of Ukrainian airspace from NATO territory or the training of Ukrainian soldiers by NATO personnel in Ukraine,” analyzed the Mirror further.

Russia’s plans for war of aggression: After Kharkiv offensive, a new outbreak of conflict threatens near Sumy

This prudence seems to be evaporating. Since the end of May, rumors have been circulating that Russia could ignite a new fire around 100 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had the New York Times that he expected an offensive near Sumy – the city had already been exposed to Putin’s desires at the beginning of the war in 2022, and Ukraine now claims to have observed further troop concentrations there; Zelenskyj had expressed his fears before the Russian offensive in Kharkiv collapsed. In this respect, an attack near Sumy could have become more attractive.

In this case, too, Sullivan gives the order to “open fire”; the new agreement applies regardless of the battlefield: “It extends to all places where Russian forces advance from the Russian to the Ukrainian side across the border and attempt to capture further Ukrainian territory,” the politician told PBSHowever, Politico This statement was repeated: “The policy of not carrying out long-range attacks within Russia’s to allow ‘has not changed,'” the magazine writes, citing anonymous sources in the Pentagon.

Analysts criticise: Russia has benefited from months of political deadlock

“The Russian aim was to advance to Kharkiv at least within artillery range – not to take the city itself, which they would not be able to do logistically, but to advance far enough to be able to credibly threaten the city or credibly bombard it,” says Marcus Keupp in ZDF“However, the advance came to a halt quite quickly and quite strongly. They advanced about three or four kilometers from the Ukrainian border and were then stopped,” explains Keupp. The military economist of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich speaks in ZDF of the conflicts in the triangle of the settlement areas of Kharkiv, Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

The precarious situation until recently was “the result of political decisions, a leaky mobilization system and many months of political deadlock,” says Michael Kofman. The analyst of the Foreign Policy Research Institute had in the New York Times declared the rest of this year to be the decisive phase of the war: “If Ukraine succeeds in limiting Russia to modest gains this year, Moscow’s window of opportunity is likely to close and its relative advantage could begin to wane in 2025.”

This scenario appears to have occurred and may continue in Sumy, requiring action from Ukraine. “It is self-defense and therefore it makes sense that they are able to do this,” Patrick Ryder said, according to the Kyiv PostThe Defense Department’s press secretary described the focus of U.S. policy as being on Ukraine’s ability to “shoot back if it is attacked.” The brigadier general believes the door is now even wider open for Ukraine to fire back.

According to observers, this will probably be necessary because the front will widen. “Even a limited increase in Russian military activity near the border could lead to the Ukrainian armed forces being deployed on a wider front,” writes the New York Times based on analyses of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Sullivan praises Biden: interests of the USA, NATO and Ukraine equally protected

This also applies to a deeper invasion in the area around Kharkiv, stresses the ISW. The European NATO partners and the USA each emphasize the independence of their decisions. So far, the USA and NATO have tried to limit the consequences of their mostly coordinated behavior to the entire alliance, as the WashingtonPost According to the paper, NATO diplomats stress that “any training would be organized on a bilateral level between the member states and Ukraine and not by NATO itself, which officially maintains its distance from the war,” the paper writes.

The post In this context, the broadcaster once again stresses Joe Biden’s refusal to involve his own US army personnel in the training of Ukrainians on the ground; however, it questions how long this decision will remain valid for the US government: “Whether this ban, like its other red lines, will fall by the wayside remains to be seen.” The broadcaster PBS had asked about the “half-life” of the US decision – In view of the uncertain re-election of Biden in November, Sullivan expressed confidence in the reliability of the United States.

“President Biden can only set a course and a vision for what is in the interest of the national security of the United States, in the interest of the transatlantic alliance, and in the interest of our partnership with Ukraine. And that approach has served America well in the past. And President Biden will stick to that approach as long as he is President of the United States, which of course he expects to be for another four years.” (kahinz)