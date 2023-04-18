Usa, a girl takes a wrong driveway because of the navigator: the homeowner shoots and kills her

A few hours later in the USA another tragedy has occurred related to weapons. A 20-year-old American girl, Kaylin Gillis, was killed by mistake. The young woman had driven her car into the driveway of a man’s house in a rural area of ​​New York State, in the city of Hebron, where the entrances to the houses are dimly lit at night.

Exactly Kaylin Gillis He was in machine with others three people and – according to the reconstruction of the police – mistakenly entered the property of 65-year-old Kevin Monahan: after realizing the mistake she was going back but the man would have opened the fire at the vehiclehitting her.

“This is a very case sad of some young people who were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to go out with a firearm and shoot“, he said sheriff Of Washington Country Jeffrey Murphy at the press conference. “There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle,” Sheriff Murphy said. “There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.” The man “he did not cooperate with the investigation and refused to leave his home to speak to the policethe sheriff’s office said in a press release. Monahan was charged with second-degree murder.

