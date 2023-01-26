Positive EU stock markets after US GDP results. Piazza Affari at the top for a year, best in Europe (+1.32%)

The European stock exchanges closed positively, with the lists pushed upwards after the diffusion of the data on GDP of the United States which grew by 2.1% in 2022, after an increase of 5.9% in 2021.

Business Square score the best result. At the end of trading, the index Ftse Mib of Milan scores +1.32% with 26,217.56 points. They follow the Cac 40 of Paris to +0.74% with 7,095.99 points, then the Dax of Frankfurt to +0.36% with 15,135.35 and then the Ftse 100 of London at +0.22% with 7,762.20.

Usa: IV quarter GDP +2.9% (preliminary reading), above estimates (RCO)

The Gross domestic product US increased at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months, after +3.2% in the third quarter.

This is what emerges from the preliminary reading of the data, just published by the Department of Commerce; expectations were for a rise of 2.8%. Consumer spending, which accounts for 69% of the US economy, increased by 2.1%, after +2.3% in the third quarter; in the second quarter, recorded a +2%.

The final reading of Gross domestic product US economy in the second quarter confirmed the contraction experienced by the US economy in the first half of the year. After -1.6% in the first quarter, the GDP it fell 0.6% in the second quarter. In 2022, the GDP increased by 2.1%, after +5.9% in 2021.

