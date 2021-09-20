It seems to be confirmed the worst scenario for the Gabby Petito mystery, the young influencer who disappeared while she was crossing America on a road trip with her boyfriend. In fact, the FBI has announced that the body believed to be that of the 22-year-old disappeared shortly after speaking with parents from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming was found in Wyoming last August.

And now the feds are hunting down Brian Laundrie, her 23-year-old boyfriend that last September 1st he had only returned to Florida from his trip. As the police had discovered when, on 11 September, Petito’s parents reported the disappearance of their daughter. Asked by the police, the young man refused to cooperate and to provide information that could help solve the “mystery” which is attracting a great deal of attention from the American media.

Initially referred to by the police as “person of interest” and not a suspect, Laundrie, now that the case seems to have reached a turning point, has become unavailable. The FBI conducted a search today at the North Port home of parents who say their son has been missing since he left for a trek to nearby Carlton Reserve last Tuesday. Police also requisitioned the Ford Transit Van the two young men traveled with in recent months, documenting their ‘road trip’ on social media.