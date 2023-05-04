Four members of the far-right group Proud Boysincluding its leader Enrique Tarrio, were found guilty this Thursday of conspiring to commit sedition for the assault on January 6, 2021 to the United States Capitol.

(Also: Death penalty for man who stabbed a woman to death in 1986 in the US)

Apart from Tarrio, of Cuban origin, the other three members of the Proud Boys found guilty of that charge are Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl.

Just because of that accusation, each of the four could face up to 20 years in prison.

(Also: They find eight kilos of cocaine in the wheelchair of an airport passenger)

There is one more defendant, Dominic Pezzola, who still awaiting the verdict of the jury about that specific charge, since he neither belongs to the leadership of the Proud Boys nor was he active in their chats when the attack on the US Congress building took place.

Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio, leader of the right-wing movement ‘Proud Boys. See also Nine years in prison for the manager of a newspaper critical of Ortega in Nicaragua Photo: Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

Even so, the judge has ordered the jury to continue its deliberations about Pezzola and other charges against Tarrio, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl.

In addition, those four Proud Boys officials were found guilty of conspiring to obstruct certification of election results November 2020, in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

(Read: This is how London prepares for the historic coronation of King Charles III)

On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump protested outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Also, the jury found all five guilty of a third count of conspiracy for interfering with the functions of members of Congress that day.

The verdicts came after seven days of deliberations in federal court in Washington. The trial was the last of the three big sedition cases that federal prosecutors brought against key figures in the attack on the Capitol.

(We recommend: Why will Chile go to the polls again in the middle of its constituent process?)

Protesters from the far-right group ‘Proud Boys’ during the pro-Trump demonstration in December 2020. Photo: Jose Luis Magana / AFP

Throughout the process, prosecutors showed messages and videos posted by the defendants themselves and other members of the group, which They called for violence and revolution against the change in the country’s Presidency.

According to the accusation, the messages spoke about the need for “war”, the “revolution” and the execution of traitors.

(More news: USA: what comes after the end of Title 42, which allows expulsion of migrants?)

On January 6, 2021, about 10,000 people – most of them Trump supporters – marched on the Capitol and about 800 stormed the Capitol, when Congress was meeting to ratify Biden’s victory in the elections. Five people died and about 140 agents were attacked.

EFE