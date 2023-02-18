ATLANTA. Former US President Jimmy Carter has started home palliative care. He reported the Carter Center, a charity center created by the former president, now 98 years old. After a series of brief hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of further medical interventions,” the agency said in a tweet. He said he has the full support of his medical team and his family, who “request privacy at this time and are grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

The 39th president of the United States, Democrat Carter was elected in 1976 after defeating Gerald Ford in 1976, only to be defeated by Ronald Reagan in 1980.