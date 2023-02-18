Former US President Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family. The choice, according to the Carter Center, “after a series of short stays in hospital”. “He will receive palliative care, instead of further medical interventions” they add, specifying that the family “asked for respect for privacy at this time”. Thirty-ninth president of the United States from 1976 to 1980, Carter is 98 years old. In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.