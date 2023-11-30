USA, 99-year-old former president Jimmy Carter at the funeral of his wife Rosalynn

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare public appearance to join his successors Joe Biden and Bill Clinton and all five first ladies living at the memorial service for his beloved wife Rosalynn. A frail-looking Carter in poor health left hospice to attend a service at an Atlanta church, arriving in a wheelchair with a cover on his lap on which the image of his wife’s face was embroidered.

Carter did not speak, but the couple’s children and grandchildren celebrated the “life well lived” of Rosalynn Carter, a humanitarian and mental health advocate who redefined the role of the modern First Lady. “My mother was the glue that held our family together,” said son James “Chip” Carter, who kissed his father on the head and placed his hand on his mother’s flower-covered casket.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had a ‘special moment with President Carter’ before the service, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One. Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, at age 96, at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia, after a 77-year marriage that became a legend in U.S. politics. Holding back tears, daughter Amy Lynn Carter read a love letter that his father wrote to his mother while he was in the U.S. Navy three-quarters of a century ago.

“My mother spent most of her life in love with my father,” she told the congregation at Glenn Memorial Church. Sitting in the front row of the church were Biden – who had supported Carter before the Democrats’ election victory in 1976 – and First Lady Jill Biden. Next to them were former President Bill Clinton, in office from 1993 to 2001, and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton; and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. The service featured her favorite music, including a performance of the song by John Lennon “Imagine” by American country music stars Tricia Yearwood and Garth Brooks, husband and wife.

