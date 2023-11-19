Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center announced it. She was married to President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. “Rosalynn has been my partner in everything I’ve done. She was my guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as she was in the world, I knew there was someone who loved me and supported me, ”said former President Carter.

Unlike many previous First Ladies, Rosalynn attended Cabinet meetings, spoke on controversial issues, and represented her husband on foreign trips. President Carter’s aides sometimes called her, in private, “co-president.”

“Rosalynn is my best friend, the perfect extension of me, probably the most influential person in my life,” Jimmy Carter told his aides during his years in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Fiercely loyal and compassionate, as well as Politically astute, Rosalynn Carter took pride in being an activist First Lady, and no one doubted her influence behind the scenes. When her role in a highly publicized cabinet change became known, she was forced to publicly declare: “I will not run the government.” Many presidential aides insisted that her political instincts were better than her husband’s: they often enlisted her support for a project before discussing it with the president. Her iron will, contrasted with her outwardly shy demeanor and soft Southern accent, inspired Washington journalists to call her “the Steel Magnolia.” Both Carters said in their later years that Rosalynn had always been the more political of the two. After Jimmy Carter’s crushing defeat in 1980, it was she, not the former president, who contemplated her unlikely comeback, and years later she confessed to losing her life in Washington.

Jimmy Carter trusted her so much that in 1977, just months into his term, he sent her on a mission to Latin America to tell dictators that he meant what he said about denying military aid and other support to violators of the human rights. She also had strong feelings about the style of the Carter White House.