Hillsborough County, Florida, education authorities have banned the full reading of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Macbeth’ due to the sexual content of Shakespeare’s plays. According to the authorities, the American media report, the censorship measure is necessary for avoid violating the “Parental rights in education act”, the law signed by the governor of Florida Ron De Santis prohibiting discussions of a sexual nature in class. If a teacher doesn’t follow the new guidelines, they could be sued by their parents or subject to disciplinary action, school authorities say.