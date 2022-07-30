At least 25 people, including six children, have died from the floods caused by violent rains that hit Kentucky since Wednesday. This was announced by the governor of the state, Andy Beshear, quoted by the New York Times. According to the governor, the toll could further worsen in the next few hours, while search and rescue operations continue.

United States President Joe Biden has proclaimed a state of disaster in 13 counties, freeing up federal funds for local authorities and some non-profit organizations. About 20,000 people have been left without electricity in the affected area of ​​eastern Kentucky, at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains.