Five dead in LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Police and ambulance respond after Colorado Springs shooting © Twitter screenshot/ treyruffy

In Colorado Springs (USA), five people were shot dead in a shooting spree in a gay club. There are numerous injuries.

Update from November 20, 8:15 p.m.: In the case of the attack on a dance club on the night of Transgender Day in the US city of Colorado Springs, police are still investigating whether it was a hate crime. A 22-year-old man shot around with a rifle before being overpowered by at least two guests. He is currently injured and in hospital.

Several wounded club visitors had life-threatening injuries, it said. At the moment 25 people are injured. It was initially unclear how many people were in the club at the time of the crime. Investigations were still ongoing, said police spokeswoman Pam Castro at a press conference. Some of the injuries could not come from shots, but from the crush when fleeing. It is also possible that the information on the number of injuries will be adjusted, as some people drove to hospitals in private vehicles instead of ambulances. In the attacked Club Q, a transgender party with a drag show was scheduled for the night.

Numerous police cars with blue lights flashing around the club could be seen on TV images. The police emphasized that there was a quick reaction: the first call came in three minutes before midnight, and at 00:02 the suspect was already in custody. Another weapon was found at the crime scene.

US President Joe Biden stressed that the gay, lesbian and trans community in America had experienced “terrible violence” in recent years. “We must not tolerate hatred,” Biden wrote in a statement, reiterating his call for tighter gun laws. “Places that should be safe places of acceptance and celebration should never become places of terror and violence.” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis described the act as “appalling and disgusting.”

Bloody deed in the USA: Five dead in rampage in LGBTQ nightclub

First report from November 20, 12:21 p.m.: Colorado Springs – Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs. The police announced on Sunday night (local time). According to media reports, it is a club for gays and lesbians.

The police confirmed via Twitter that it was a nightclub called “Club Q”. Shortly before midnight at around 11:47 p.m. local time, according to media reports, the shooter attacked there. Photos and videos from the crime scene can be found on social media.

According to US media reports, the alleged perpetrator was found by emergency services in the bar and taken to a hospital. First of all, it is still unclear for which injuries the suspect needs medical treatment.

Bloody deed in the USA: guests apparently overwhelmed the suspect

Apparently, guests of the nightclub caught the suspect. “Club Q” writes on its Facebook page: “We thank the quick reactions of heroic guests who overpowered the shooter and ended the hate attack”. The Facebook page also reads: “Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.”

The police were initially unable to say how many people were in the club at the time of the crime. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Investigations into the motive for the crime were still ongoing. Further details were not initially known. (ml/dpa)