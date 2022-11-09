The projected results keep coming in, and while all wins are special, some make history.

These are the candidates who have set records in the 2022 midterm elections.

Maxwell Frost

Democrat Maxwell Frost, 25, is projected to win in Florida’s 10th congressional district. Born in 1997, he is the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the US Congress.

His victory was not unexpected, as his campaign focused on gun violence, climate change, abortion rights and expanded health care, which appealed to younger voters.

Frost may not be the only Gen Z candidate elected in 2022. Republican Karoline Leavitt is also running in New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district.

WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

But he is believed to be the first Afro-Cuban to win.

maura healey

Democrat Maura Healey, 51, projected to be the winner of the Massachusetts gubernatorial race, is the first lesbian to be elected governor.

Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the backing of Donald Trump. His victory ends eight years of Republican leadership after Charlie Baker opted not to seek re-election.

She is one of two openly lesbian candidates running for governor this year. Tina Kotek is running for Governor in Oregon.

Healey is the second woman to serve as governor of Massachusetts: Republican Jane Swift was elected in 2001.

During his campaign, Healey pledged to make child care more affordable, expand job training programs, and expressed his views on the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, and your desire for access to safe and legal abortion in your state.

Katie Britt

Republican candidate Katie Britt, 40, will be chosen as the first woman from Alabama to serve in the US Senate, according to projections by CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Britt will replace Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of this term after 36 years in the Senate. He beat out Democrat Will Boyd to secure the job.

“I am touched, honored and grateful,” she told her followers.

58 women have so far served as US senators since the first was elected in 1932, in a chamber that has 100 members.

Britt said she would be the only Republican woman with school-age children in the Senate, pledging to build a better future for young people and calling 2022 “the year of fathers.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 40, a name that will be familiar to many from her time as President Trump’s press secretary, is projected to win the race for governor of Arkansas, making her the first woman to hold that position in the condition.

She faced her Democratic rival Chris Jones and is the favorite in the predominantly Republican state.

Sanders succeeds fellow Republican Asa Hutchinson, who will leave office in January due to term limits.

Although she is the first woman to become governor of Arkansas, Sanders is no stranger to the governor’s mansion, as her father, Mike Sanders, held the position from 1996 to 2007.

Sanders broke the Arkansas gubernatorial fundraising record by raising more than $9 million and vowed to use the post to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Wes Moore

Democrat Wes Moore, 44, also made history as Maryland’s first black governor. He is only the third black governor elected in the nation’s 246-year history, joining Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and Douglas Wilder of Virginia.

Moore is a bestselling author and former head of the anti-poverty organization Robin Hood.

On Tuesday night he told his followers: “It’s not lost on me that I’ve made some history here tonight. But I also know I’m not the first to try.”

Maryland, you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win—but if we stand united, we cannot lose. — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) November 9, 2022

“I’m honored to be a part of this legacy. That’s not why we entered this race. The story that matters most to us is the story that we and the people of this state are going to make in the next four years.”

Markwayne Mullin

Republican Markwayne Mullin, 35, is projected to make history as the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in nearly 100 years.

The seat has been held by Republicans since 1987.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and became part of the Congressional Native American Caucus.

Tonight’s victory is the honor of my lifetime, and a great win for our country. I want to thank all the Oklahomans who supported our campaign and volunteered to elect strong Republicans across the state. (1/2) — Markwayne Mullin (@MarkwayneMullin) November 9, 2022

The last Native American candidate to serve in the Senate was Ben “Nighthorse” Campbell of the Northern Cheyenne tribe. He retired in 2005 after two terms as a senator and three terms in the House of Representatives.

james roesner

Democrat James Roesener, 26, is expected to become the first openly transgender man elected to any state legislature in the nation’s history.

Roesener is one of a record number of trans candidates running for office this year.

He is fighting for the right of access to abortion in his state, New Hampshire, the right to equal pay for women, and supporting legislation that guarantees the protection of same-sex rights, including protection of recognition of the same-sex marriage.

Kathy Hochul

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is projected to win the election in New York, the first woman to be voted into the highest office in the state.

He is expected to beat Republican Lee Zeldin in what was projected to be the closest victory for a governor in at least two decades.

Hochul took office in August 2021 after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

He has promised to focus on housing, reduce gun violence and create economic opportunity in his first full term, as well as protect abortion rights.

Delia Ramirez

Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez, 39, is projected to be the first Latina elected to Congress from the state of Illinois.

That would mean he beats Republican Justin Burau in Illinois’ 3rd congressional district.

“We just made history tonight,” Ramírez told supporters on election night. “We broke a glass ceiling.”

In 2018, Ramírez became the first Guatemalan American elected to the Illinois General Assembly. She has worked on affordable housing and to protect abortion rights in the state while she was there.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-63566957, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-11-09 12:40:05

Jessica Sherwood

BBCNews