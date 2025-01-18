USA first, fool last

They say that the US is leading us towards a “transactional” order, to a constant exchange of cards with Europe. But this seems more like full-blown abuse. To a neo-Darwinism in international relations

We have become accustomed to January 20 every four years being a kind of apocalypse. The world clock starts again. Trump 2025 will shake the board. The economy, trade, industrial and energy policy, the cultural war or the functioning of democracy will be greatly altered. ‘America First’ is back, and this time dozens of executive orders signed by Trump are going to start leaving the Oval Office at hypersonic missile speed. Does the world have Stinger and Patriot to neutralize what is coming?

The base passions of business, national politics or geopolitics are going to be dealt with more in the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida than in Washington. The Capitol, which was already subjugated with impunity on January 6, begins to seem like an antique to some, a mere instrument for something else. The period starts with this photo: Brussels is the status quo; Mar-a-Lago is the mostcool. A techno-epistemological anarchism starts the game with an advantage on the networks, anything goes here against progressives on the defensive.

Europe is strange. The great European figure of this moment is not Von der Leyen, but a post-fascist Giorgia Meloni. It’s the European phone number for Trump and Musk. Until things in the US recover a minimum of normality – and that with great luck would not be until the elections of mid-term November 2026 – the European Union will be alone. Holding our breath to see which way things fall, starting with Germany, continuing through France and the rest of the far-right dwarfs, in the Netherlands, Austria or Romania, and beyond: Serbia and the Balkans. This is what it is.

They say that the US is leading us towards a “transactional” order, to a constant exchange of cards with Europe. But this seems more like full-blown abuse. To a neo-Darwinism in international relations that means: stupid the last one! The EU must resist and try to unite as much as it can. Because if the Europeans don’t wake up quickly, the Trump tsunami will take a few things away.

First, Europeans may lose democracy. This has something structural, because our so-called “liberal democracies” are in reality increasingly “media democracies”, where the great battle is fought on networks and platforms in the hands of a few. Traditional media are taking a backseat: Bezos’ Washington Post is the first victim in the US: which prestigious newspaper will be the first to fall in Europe? Governments and the European Parliament dance to the tune of the extreme right, which moves in this ecosystem like a fish in water.

The second thing that Europe stands to lose is its battered welfare state. The techno-capitalism of the lords of technological war – Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos – points to the definitive dismantling of the so-called “social model”. New crusade against theBig Government“, that is, against the government, everything that sounds like public spending and taxes. Precisely that invention by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s, which possibly prevented the US from falling back into fascism or another civil war. Europe will have to update its model: make it more efficient, fairer and legitimate for the majority in the face of an increasingly richer elite. The Draghi and Letta reports have made clear the gigantic dimension of the effort that European governments and companies will have to make if they do not want to fall at the feet of the US and China. Fool the last one.

A third thing that could fade is what we call “normative Europe”: the European capacity to produce universal standards and enforce them through coercion (sanctions) or incentives. Europe itself is earning it with its double standards and hypocrisy. And the provocations of Musk or Zuckerberg to the European Commission reflect very bad intentions. Institutional shocks could worsen; The North American Administration and even European governments of a national-populist nature could “take hostages” in other matters – tariffs, security, migrations – in exchange for Brussels giving them a free hand. Fool the last one.

The classic idea of ​​the “pax europe” will also remain in trouble. The EU would do better to deploy better diplomacy to close the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The world already spends more than $2.4 trillion on weapons and the number continues to grow. The twenty-seven spent 326 billion euros in 2024. Trump tightens his grip: now he asks NATO partners for 5%. He wants them to pay for the party and for someone else to take care of the dead. In Europe they are reluctant to call this militarism, they are afraid of angering Trump.

In 2025, the Founding Fathers of the United States and Europe, from George Washington and Jefferson to Kant, Schumann and Jean Monnet, will turn in their graves. Europe, the richest and most powerful men in the world want to steal your wallet.

