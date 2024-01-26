USA, first lethal execution with nitrogen in the lungs. “Pain and Humiliation”

For the first time in history one was performed Death penalty with use of nitrogen. It's a technique”painful and humiliating“. The first executed by this method was Kenneth Smith and the execution took place in Alabama in the United States. Smith was strapped to a cot in the prison's death chamber. He has a mask that fits his face forced to breathe from a pressurized container a high gas concentration. Nitrogen is an inert, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas. It makes up 78% of the Earth's atmosphere and is the fourth most present element in the human body. The increase in percentage of nitrogen in the air reduces the amount of oxygen, leading to death. But if a small amount of air enter in the mask with which the face of the condemned executioner is covered, it could slow down its death or cause him nausea up to lead him to choke on his own vomit.

Nitrogen leads to death by asphyxiation and the State has used it as alternative to lethal injection for the first time since 1982. Claiming that the new protocol is the most painless and humane method among those used. United Nations human rights experts instead they said that the use of nitrogen can lead to a violent and painful death or he can leave the condemned man alive however, causing him very serious injuries. Smith was survived in November 2022 to an attempted execution through the lethal injection. “Nitrogen hypoxia can cause a painful and humiliating death,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights argued. The use of the method, according to the United Nations, can be equivalent to a form of torture and become degrading under international law. Kenneth Eugene Smith had been sentenced to the death penalty for the murder by Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, 45, in 1988.

