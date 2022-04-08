Usa, epochal appointment to the Supreme Court

The Biden Administration, in addition to appointing Kamala Harris, the first black woman as vice president of the United States, has made another momentous appointment. Ketanji Brown Jackson, magistrate, she is also the first black woman to be named a judge in the United States Supreme Court. The nomination of a progressive, made by Joe Biden, is not only relevant from an ethical / racial point of view but it is decisive from the point of view strategic political because it prevents the conservative armored majority of the highest US justice body to become even stronger. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the daughter of a couple of masters who grew up in the era of the worst racial segregation, entered the history of the country this week.

Usa, the highest Supreme Court body of justice in the country

The Supreme Tribunal, a kind of omnipotent body that has been in existence for 232 years, is composed by nine magistrates appointed for life who had the responsibility for vital decisions for the United States. Among these the an end to racial segregation, the right to abortion or the legalization of gay marriage. The career of the new 51-year-old chief judge started from the prestigious one Harvard, then strengthened her position as chief of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the Washington metropolitan area. The vote for the appointment, unlike other cases, was hard fought to confirm the extreme polarization of the current American political landscape but the vote of three republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, allowed the appointment. Jackson’s confirmation announced by Kamala Harris, President Biden won a victory as he managed to prevent the judicial body from veering further to the right with the current six conservatives and three progressives.

Usa, a hard-fought vote for the new judge

The new judge, which will have to be confirmed in the upper house as a rule, is one of the most important expressions high in the power of the president since the togates are appointed for life. Jackson will take the place of 83-year-old progressive Stephen Breyer who has considered retirement. The appointment of a judge to the Supreme Court, while important, requires only a simple majority of the Upper House. Rep and Dem have the same seats but in the event of a tie, the vote of the vice president is decisive. Result, however, far from the bipartisan majority of votes for Thurgood Marshallthe first black judge of the high court, appointed in 1967 or by the almost total one obtained by Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981. The latest appointments of judges, on the other hand, served to show the gap between the parties. As a Washington District Judge, the Jacksonby the way, has blocked the attempts by the Trump administration to accelerate the deportations of undocumented immigrants.