Hundreds of houses destroyed. Tens of thousands of people forced to safety in Colorado due to wildfires that spread rapidly, thanks to the strong winds. Boulder County Sheriff (north of Denver), Joe Pelle, quoted by CNN, estimates that 580 homes or other structures in the downtown area of ​​Superior may have been destroyed. Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency. Reached by the flames, after a terrible drought, also a shopping center and a hotel. At least seven people were injured. The centers of Superior, about 13,000 inhabitants, and Louisville, about 21,000, evacuated. At least 648 hectares of land burned.