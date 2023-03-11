The US federal government ran a $262 billion deficit in February, about $46 billion more than the same period last year.

In February, the government spent $525 billion, up from $506 billion last year. On the other hand, tax collection fell from US$ 290 billion to US$ 262 billion compared to the same period.

Since October, when the US fiscal year began, the deficit has widened to $723 billion as lower tax revenues and higher borrowing costs weigh on the federal budget. In 2022, the deficit was $476 billion during the same fiscal period.