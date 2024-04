The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved the use of the drug Fanapt to treat episodes of bipolar I disorder in adults in the United States. The medicine was used to treat patients with schizophrenia.

After the announcement, at 9:42 pm (Brasília time), shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals, which markets the medicine, rose 31.20% in after-hours in New York.



