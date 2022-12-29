An investigation by the US Congress concluded that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country’s health agency, collaborated “improperly” with the multinational Biogen Inc. before approving its Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), in 2021.

An 18-month investigation by a committee of Democratic Party lawmakers obtained internal company documents. They revealed that the company was already prepared for complaints from patients and buyers, but had priced the drug at US$56,000 (R$296,000) to maximize its profits.

In addition, the agency and the pharmaceutical would have held an “unusual” number of meetings, calls and emails, at least 115 in a year. Prior to the drug’s approval, the two worked together on a document so closely that an entire paragraph of Biogen’s application for approval was written by FDA officials.

“I hope these findings serve as a wake-up call for the FDA to reform its practices and a call to action for my congressional colleagues to continue to scrutinize the pharmaceutical industry to ensure they don’t put profit above patients,” said Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, elected by the State of New York and chairman of the committee. The expectation was that the drug would cost the government US$ 12 billion per year (R$ 63 billion at current prices).

“Biogen affirms the integrity of the actions we take,” a spokesperson told Wall Street Journal. The FDA has stated that it is its role to “interact frequently with companies” to obtain adequate information, but “has begun to implement changes consistent with the Committee’s recommendations.”

The drug is a monoclonal antibody, a molecule produced by the immune system, and targets the beta-amyloid protein, whose accumulation in the brain is believed by some scientists to be the cause of Alzheimer’s. The hypothesis, however, is questioned by other scientists, especially after the discovery of research fraud.

About 6.5 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. The FDA is considering the approval of at least two other drugs with similar action: lecanemab (from Biogen in partnership with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai) and donanemab (Eli Lilly).

Aaron Kesselheim, a Harvard physician who voted against the approval of Aduhelm as an FDA advisor, stepped down in protest after it was approved. The case is similar to that of Marion Gruber, former head of the agency’s vaccine research and review office, who has been with the agency for 32 years; and her subordinate, Phil Krause, who abdicated their positions also in 2021 because the Biden government ran over the council’s decision by recommending reinforcement doses against Covid-19 for the entire population.