After the death drive from New Orleans, investigators found a flag of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) on board the vehicle involved in the crime. The FBI is now investigating whether the perpetrator had connections to terrorist organizations, as the Federal Police Agency announced. The man who died after an exchange of fire with the police was 42-year-old Shamsud-Din J., a US citizen from Texas. The FBI had previously announced that it was investigating the case as an act of terrorism.

The perpetrator drove into passers-by who were still celebrating early on New Year’s morning in the French Quarter, a popular nightlife district in the metropolis. The FBI said he then got out and shot police officers. At least ten people were killed and more than 35 others were injured in the attack.

The crime vehicle had explosive devices on board

According to the FBI, investigators also found several homemade explosive devices and weapons in the crime vehicle. It is currently being examined whether these could really have been ignited. Other such objects were also found near the crime scene. The crime vehicle was a rental car, it said. How the perpetrator got hold of the car is currently being investigated.

The police had previously spoken of “very deliberate behavior” by the driver. “He was trying to run over as many people as possible,” New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said in a press conference.

According to police, it is still unclear how many victims were tourists and how many were locals. However, it is assumed that the majority come from New Orleans.

The US broadcaster CBS News reported that, according to eyewitnesses, it was a truck that drove into the crowd at high speed on the corner of the two main streets, Canal and Bourbon Street. The driver then got out and fired a gun. The police returned fire. Police said two officers were hit, but they are in stable condition.

US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the injured and the victims’ families. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families who just wanted to celebrate,” Biden said. President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his own online platform: “Our hearts are with all the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans police department.” Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, called the incident in a post on