The Department of Justice is conducting a new search at a home of US President Joe Biden to try to find more classified documents that may be at the home, the president’s personal lawyer reported Wednesday.

This record occurs one day after the FBI revealed that in November he checked out the Penn Center office used by Joe Biden after leaving the US Vice Presidency (2009-2017).

“Today, with the full support and cooperation of the President, the Department is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” the President’s attorney, Bob Bauer, said in a statement.

The search, which according to the media is being carried out by agents of the FBI (an agency dependent on the Department of Justice), is being done “in accordance with the standard procedures” of the Department.

“In the interest of operational security and integrity, this work was sought to be done without prior public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” the lawyer added.

So far no documents have been found at this address but yes at Biden’s home in Wilmington (Delaware) and in his private office at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington.

In January it was revealed that last November the president’s team had found sensitive and classified documents from the time when he was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) and when he was a senator (1973-2009).

Since then there have been several times that the US government has announced the discovery of more documents.

On January 12, the Secretary of Justice, Merrick Garland, announced the appointment of a special prosecutor who will study all the classified papers found, the curator Robert Hur.

A few days ago, the discovery of documents in the house of former Vice President Mike Pence also came to light, a situation that, Added to the papers found in Donald Trump’s mansionforced the National Archives of the United States to ask all former presidents and vice presidents of the country to review their personal records in case they might contain confidential documents.

“The responsibility to abide by the Presidential Records Law – the regulation that obliges the delivery of all the documents of an administration to the National Archives – does not diminish when a government ends,” the National Archives explained in a letter.

Both the White House and Biden himself They have insisted from the beginning on their total willingness to collaborate in these investigations by the Department of Justice and have tried to distance themselves from the case of the classified documents found by the FBI in the mansion of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Donald Trump’s documents found in the Mar-a-Lago search, the first of three scandals involving senior government officials in possession of secret documents.

Other investigations into Biden residences

FBI agents Searched the Penn Center office used by Joe Biden in November after leaving the vice presidency of the USA (2009-2017), after the president’s lawyers discovered classified documents there, US media revealed on Tuesday.

According to NBC, personal lawyers for the White House and Biden had not previously disclosed the FBI search of this center, “even as they faced weeks of questions about the discovery of classified documents.”

Two sources connected to the investigation told the network that Biden’s lawyers fully cooperated with the search and that the Department of Justice did not issue a search warrant, as it did when the FBI searched the home of former President Donald Trump in August.

Biden’s team also worked with the Justice Department on a subsequent FBI search of his Wilmington, Delaware, home. for which he also did not issue a court order.

Asked about it in an interview with CNN, the director of communications of the White House, Kate Bedingfield, limited itself to defending “transparency” with which the Administration has acted, collaborating with the Department of Justice, and said that Biden takes the issue “very seriously.”

