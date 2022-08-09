The FBI executed a warrant of search at Donald Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and carried away boxes full of documents. The agents showed a search warrant to the judge as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including some confidential, that Trump could have kept in his home in Florida, CNN reports citing three well-informed sources. According to the Guardian, it would be a probable new cause of violation of the federal law on the management of White House documents by Trump.

The former president confirmed that FBI agents had entered Mar-a-Lago, saying they “even broke into my safe”. CNN explains that the former White House tenant was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida. “My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, ransacked and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” said Trump, speaking of a “attack by the Democrats of the radical left who desperately they don’t want me to run for president in 2024“.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before,” reads a statement. “After working and collaborating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” she added, noting that “they even broke into my safe!”.

The Department of Justice has two investigations pending against the former president, one into an attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections and January 6, 2021, and the other into the handling of confidential documents. According to CNN the FBI search focused on Trump’s personal quarters and offices. A high-level source close to Trump quoted by CBS News spoke of a “ purely political ” raid.

Trump’s son Eric told Fox News that “the purpose of the raid, from what they said, was to confirm whether or not Donald Trump had documents believed to be in his possession.” Christina Bobb, Trump’s attorney, said the FBI seized some documents. “President Trump and his legal team collaborated with FBI and Justice Department officials every step of the way. The FBI conducted an unannounced raid and seized documents,” Bobb said.