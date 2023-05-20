New storm on the FBI: it has illegally spied on thousands of citizens

The FBI illegally spied on thousands of people, including crime victims, from January 6 assault suspects to Black Lives Matte protestersr took to the streets after the death of African American George Floyd. This is what emerges from a declassified judicial document. There is talk of improper use of the digital surveillance system more than 278,000 times. The FBI said it has already resolved the problem and taken action with internal staff, but the case is bound to spark new controversies over the integrity of one of the major federal investigative agencies. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the federal court that deals with issuing authorizations for spying on citizens and entities, and access to their digital data, had asked the FBI in April last year to intervene to avoid the misuse of powerful systems of control over Americans.

According to the report by Judge Rudolph Contreras, of the federal court, between 2020 and 2021 there would have been almost 300,000 abuses. While the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Jim Jordan, argues that the FBI had targeted the conservatives, and left out the Democrats, the report shows that everyone was spied on, from right to left. In June 2020, the agency had sought the digital records and communications of 133 people arrested “in connection with protests that occurred between May 30 and June 18, 2020,” a time window marked by Black Lives Matter demonstrations, linked to the deaths of Floyd, the African American killed by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The research, explained the FBI, was conducted to understand if there could be useful information for counterterrorism, such as the existence of foreign pressure groups to fuel civil strife in the United States. During the same period, the feds had analyzed the data of hundreds more people. More than 20,000 data access requests concerned people suspected of participating in the January 6, 2021 uprising, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Congressional buildings in Washington. Another file involved checking the data of 19,000 donors to the congressional election campaign. The goal, FBI officials explained, was to find out if there could be cases of foreign lenders. “We don’t want to hide anything – commented an official of the agency, quoted by the Washington Post – but this type of default is unacceptable”.

