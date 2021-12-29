United States, a far-right man opened fire between Denver and Lakewood, killing five people and wounding two others

Yet fire and blood in the United States. After the news of the lass shot to death by mistake by the police ( we wrote about it here ), in the night a lone gunman killed five people and injured two others, including a policeman, nel US state of Colorado before being shot to death.

As US police explained in a late night press conference, starting Monday afternoon, the man opened fire at several locations in nearby Denver and Lakewood: in a tattoo parlor a Denver, killing two women while one man was injured. The gunman then moved to a Denver home where he shot a man outside, killing him. So it moved to Lakewood, where he shot a man in another tattoo parlor, before entering a hotel where he shot several shots at a receptionist and killed her.

Using the information from the first attack, Lakewood police were able to identify the perpetrator, which has moved again. “There was a shooting with our agents and the killer was shot,” Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said Monday night, adding that the gunman was “pronounced dead at the scene”.

There Lakewood policewoman who shot the suspect will have to undergo surgery, but “he’s fine,” Romero said yesterday at a news conference. “From what we know, it appears that the criminal was targeting specific individuals,” Denver police explained. However, investigators have not yet definitively established a reason for the attacks, according to police chief Paul Pazen.

As the Daily Beast, the killer was called Lyndon McLeod and he was the author of books devoted to the philosophies of the alt-right, including male supremacy, conspiracy beliefs about Covid-19 and targeted violence against the “weak”. McLeod appears to have managed a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the pseudonym of Roman McClay, writes the online edition of the newspaper.