The Presidential Elections in the United States they get closer and closer, and while i Republicans are in the throes of the primaries, tomorrow it will be New Hampshire's turn to express its opinion on its preferred candidate, the shadow of artificial intelligence breaks in. The FBI is investigating a series of robotic messages – with a voice most likely artificially generated to impersonate that of the president Biden – who invite the voters of the New Hampshire not to vote tomorrow.

“Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday“, He says the voice in the fake recording, manipulated to appear to be sent by a Democratic Party committee leader. “These messages appear to be a illegal attempt to disrupt the primaries presidential elections in New Hampshire and to suppress voters' right to vote,” the attorney general's office said in a statement, urging voters to completely ignore the content of these messages.

Meanwhile it is getting hotter and hotter climate in view of the vote in New Hampshire. With Ron DeSantis' decision to endorse Trumpnow the challenge is only two: Trump-Haley. “Nikki Haley,” Trump said during her rally, “is allied with communists and left-wing extremists. The people who support Nikky are pro-China, pro-Biden. She wants to raise the retirement age and tax workers”, attacked the tycoon.

Three times a group of protesters interrupted Donald Trump's last rally in Laconia, on the eve of the primaries in New Hampshire. The protest lasted a few minutes but it hadn't happened for a long time that the tycoon was forced to stop during one of his speeches. The former president downplayed the protest as “a good sign.” “If you want to save America, vote for me.” In recent days Haley had attacked her rival like this: “His mental stability is declining, he confuses me with Nancy Pelosi“.

