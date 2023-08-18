Russia-Ukraine war, Biden promises to send F-16s to support the Ukrainian counteroffensive

The United States has given the green light to thesending of American F-16 fighters to Ukraine by Denmark and Holland, when the Ukrainian pilots have completed training which will start at the end of August. This was stated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, confirming that the United States is “doing everything possible to support Ukraine and its counteroffensive.

The leaders of the US administration at Camp David, before the security summit with Japan and South Korea, assured: “The United States ready to do everything possible to support the Ukrainian counteroffensiveeven with the support of the F-16” added the American adviser, albeit with due caution: “We do not predict what will happen because this war has been highly unpredictable”.

However, according to Washington Post informed sources, theA launched counter-offensive will not allow the set objective to be completed since last spring: cut off land connections from Russia to Crimea.

The Biden administration confirms its concern about potential cooperation between Russia and North Korea. “We are also concerned about the relations concerning technology and security”, the US National Security adviser specified to reporters at Camp David.

Ukraine, General Tricarico: ‘clumsy NATO leaders, distorted rules for serious negotiations’

According to General Tricarico, however, the hypothesis that Kiev would give up territories in exchange for access to NATO is not conceivable: ”The hope was that the proposal for a Russian-Ukrainian negotiation, attributed to Stian Jenssen, a close collaborator of the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, would be ‘off the charts’.

