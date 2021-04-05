The United States expressed its readiness to communicate with Russia on the situation in Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News citing a spokesman for the US Department of State.

According to him, the United States is concerned about “the escalation of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine,” including credible reports of Russian troop movements along the border with Ukraine and Crimea. The State Department also called on Russia to refrain from actions to escalate the situation.

Earlier, the United States accused Russia of undermining the process of de-escalation of the situation in Donbass. US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said that the United States had asked Russia to explain itself for the “provocations” in the form of troop movements near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Price stressed that the United States is concerned about any attempts by Moscow to intimidate Kiev – whether it includes actions within the borders of the Ukrainian state or on Russian territory.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up the training of units of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).