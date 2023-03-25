Saturday, March 25, 2023
USA: Explosion at chocolate factory leaves two dead and 9 missing

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in World
USA: Explosion at chocolate factory leaves two dead and 9 missing


factory explosion

The explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in the state of Pennsylvania.

Photo:

Twitter @MicheldyA2050

The explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in the state of Pennsylvania.

The incident happened this Friday afternoon. The construction “is quite destroyed.”

Two people died and nine are missing. after an explosion occurred on Friday at a chocolate factory in the state of Pennsylvaniain the United States, indicated the local press.

The explosion occurred on Friday before five in the afternoon, local time, at the plant of the RM Palmer company, in the town of West Reading, according to local television. W.F.M.Z.

In addition to the dead and missing, six people were taken to a hospital, the local emergency management agency told the channel.

(You can read: Ex-wrestler thwarts shooting of a gunman in the United States).

The factory “is quite destroyed, unfortunately. There’s not much to salvage of the building,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said at a televised news conference.

The causes of the explosion are being investigated, authorities said. In the images broadcast on television, flames could be seen on the remains of the building and the firefighters trying to put them out.

According to its web portal, the RM Palmer company has been active since 1948 manufacturing chocolate for special occasions such as Easter or Valentine’s Day.

AFP

