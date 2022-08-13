Home page politics

Controversy surrounding former US President Donald Trump. Laura von Daniels, head of the Americas research group at the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, explains what could be behind the FBI searches and what Trump’s political future looks like.

Donald Trump is said to have taken documents from his tenure as US President. To what extent could he be prosecuted for this?

There is probably something serious against him. Because the prerequisite for such a search is the suspicion of criminal activities. The question is: was it just the documents that Trump should have archived, or is there more information that investigators wanted to get hold of? It’s been around for a while that the Attorney General is about to prosecute Trump.

What allegations are there?

On the one hand, there are allegations that Trump is said to have called for the storming of the Capitol. In addition, there are indications from the US press that Trump is said to have tried to influence the election at the state level in 2020. The FBI may have been looking for emails or documents that support this thesis.

What would a conviction mean for Trump’s career ambitions?

Even with an indictment, Trump’s image as a doer and the one who tells the authorities where to go could crumble. If the impression arises that Trump – as the party’s driving force – is no longer as strong, then that plays into the hands of other candidates. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, for example, is getting more and more support from Trump voters. Campaign donors may decide to support other candidates.

Investigation against Donald Trump: Found food for Trump fans?

Trump is interpreting the investigation as a campaign by the US Democrats against him. Found food for Trump fans?

Yes, there was an immediate outcry from Trump’s supporters. Congressmen and senators loyal to Trump also immediately used the narrative that it was a political persecution of the ex-president and therefore not justified.

After the last decisions of the Supreme Court, US democracy was described as cracked. But it seems to be working.

The decisive factor now is the extent to which the independent judiciary succeeds in prosecuting and convicting possible crimes. After two impeachment trials from which Trump has already emerged almost unscathed, this is the crucial moment. When the Attorney General tries Trump, he needs to be very confident that the facts really support a conviction.

How is the mood in the country at the moment?

There is a strong polarization. This has also been seen in recent Supreme Court rulings on state gun control, abortion and the Environmental Protection Agency. And even now, before the primary elections in November, the fight for the White House begins.

Trump has not yet commented on a presidential candidacy, will he still do so?

Since the beginning of the summer, it has no longer been speculated whether he will run for office, but when he will declare his candidacy. The decisive factor is whether his own party still believes that he is capable of taking on the leadership role even after charges have been brought against him.

