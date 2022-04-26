EA US Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Wednesday’s execution of Melissa Lucio, who was sentenced to death for the murder of her daughter. Another court in the US state of Texas must examine “new evidence of her innocence,” said Lucio’s lawyers in a statement on Monday. “I am grateful to the court for giving me the chance to live and prove my innocence,” said Lucio, 53.

“The reprieve granted by the court allows us to continue to fight alongside Melissa to have her wrongful conviction overturned,” said her attorney, Vanessa Potkin.

Lucio was sentenced to death 14 years ago for the murder of their young daughter Mariah. Several jurors have since disavowed the verdict. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is also committed to the Hispanic Lucio.

The case caused a sensation beyond the borders of the USA. Two-year-old Mariah was found dead at the family home in 2007, her body covered in bruises. According to Lucio’s lawyers, she had fallen down a flight of stairs two days earlier, possibly because of a physical disability she suffered from.

Lawyers see miscarriage of justice

Melissa Lucio, then a mother of twelve and pregnant with twins, was quickly suspected of having massively abused and killed her daughter. However, the girl’s disability was not taken into account by experts in the investigation, Lucio’s lawyers said. Neither had any of Lucio’s children accused her of being violent.







Women are rarely executed in the United States. Only 17 women have been executed since 1976, when the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas is the state that has executed the most female inmates, with six executions. Lucio is the first Hispanic woman in Texas to be executed.