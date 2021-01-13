The state of Indiana executed this Wednesday morning to Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on US death row, and the first to be executed at the federal level in more than six decades.

The execution by lethal injection took place in the prison complex of Terre Haute, after the Supreme Court get up the suspension that a federal court had ordered just hours before.

His death, which was witnessed by a group of journalists from an adjoining room, was certified after 1.30 in the morning, local time, according to some media that collect the account of the process.

Terre Haute Federal Prison. Photo: AFP

Montgomery waived his right to say a few last words. He simply answered “no” when one of his executioners uncovered his face and asked if he wanted to say something.

“Our Constitution prohibits the execution of a person who cannot rationally understand that execution” (…). The current administration knows this. And they killed her anyway, “denounced her lawyer Kelley Henry in a statement released by the press.

Everyone involved in this case “should be ashamed,” he added.

Activists against the death penalty protest outside the prison. Photo: Reuters

Montgomery, 52, was convicted in 2007 of killing a 23-year-old woman in 2004 who was eight months pregnant and remove the baby, which was later recovered safe and sound by the authorities.

His lawyers argued during the court process that he suffered from mental illness due to the sexual abuse he suffered in his childhood. And they asked for her to change the sentence from death to life imprisonment.

This execution, the first of a woman at the federal level since 1953, comes with a week to go before Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

EFE

ap