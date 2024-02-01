Home page politics

Does the US want to recognize a Palestinian state after the war? A former Trump advisor senses “betrayal of Israel.”

Washington, DC – The United States appears to be considering recognizing a Palestinian state following wars in Israel and the Gaza Strip. This comes from reports from US media such as Axios who refer to the State Department in Washington. Antony Blinken, the top US diplomat, has apparently directed the department to explore various options in this regard. For example, the US could lift its veto in the UN Security Council to support the recognition of a Palestinian state and seek further support internationally.

“Yes, we are actively seeking the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with real security guarantees for Israel,” ministry spokesman Matthew Miller said in Washington on Wednesday (January 31). Blinken also asked for suggestions on what a “demilitarized Palestinian state” could look like, the report said. The aim is to determine how Israel's security can be ensured in a two-state solution.

Recognition of a Palestinian state? Former Trump adviser sees “betrayal of Israel”

The US has always insisted that a Palestinian state can only be created through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank. Officially, the USA does not currently recognize a Palestinian state, in contrast to 138 of the other 192 member states of the United Nations. However, it appears that the US government is reconsidering its position to enable long-term peace. However, Miller denies a reversal in US Middle East policy.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's former Middle East adviser and envoy to the region, expressed deep disappointment with the report: “This would be a huge mistake, a betrayal of Israel, and would make it much more complicated to achieve anything true , which could benefit everyone,” he posted on X. “These efforts should be stopped immediately. It will further strengthen the intransigent Palestinian leadership in Ramallah and the Hamas and encourage other terrorists to continue their bloody rampage. Truly the definition of an 'absolutely terrible idea'.”

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State © Evelyn Hockstein/dpa

The Israeli government also currently rejects a two-state solution. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Israel must maintain long-term security control in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. ““I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of the Jordan – and that is contradictory to a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

Gideon Sa'ar, the former justice minister and member of Israel's New Hope party, said a Palestinian state would “endanger” Israel's security and future. “It will be a radical state, a base for Islamist terrorism and an alliance with the most extreme elements that will permanently destabilize the region. “I am convinced that the United States, our best friend, will not allow such a dangerous step,” he is quoted as saying Jerusalem Post.

Blinken travels to the Middle East again – negotiations between Israel and Hamas

Many countries in the Middle East require the establishment of a Palestinian state in order to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia in particular is seen by the USA as a potential partner for Israel should a Palestinian state and thus a normalization agreement emerge.

David Cameron, the British Foreign Secretary, has also spoken out in favor of early recognition of a Palestinian state. Such a move would help make a two-state solution an irreversible process, Cameron said on Tuesday (January 30). It is necessary to offer the Palestinians a “political horizon” in order to end the conflict with Israel.

Against the backdrop of the recent negotiations on the war between Israel and Hamas, Antony Blinken is planning another trip to the Middle East. The trip will take place “in the coming days,” government sources in Washington said on Wednesday. Details of the itinerary or dates were not initially announced. (lrg/dpa)

