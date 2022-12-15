A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in prison for accepting bribes from Saudi Arabia in exchange for information about users of the platform. Ahmad Abouammo, who worked as a media partnership manager for the Middle East and North Africa, had met with a close adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on several occasions, and reportedly received thousands of dollars in gifts in exchange for account information on Twitter of Saudi dissidents. “This case showed how foreign governments are ready to pay bribes to obtain user information that is stored by our social media companies,” said federal prosecutor Stephanie Hinds.