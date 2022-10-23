US, rising inflation and first signs of recession

The shopping centers of medium-sized American cities, often large, sometimes occupy areas of over 250 thousand square meters where about 400/450 different brands are positioned. From fashion stores like Primark, Ralph Lauren, H&M or luxury (Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Bulkgari, Louis Vuitton, Cartier), to Bloomingdale’s department stores of the weight, to finish with business related to sport, home or furniture. Around the large hypermarkets like Costco (the one with giant packaging) and Walmart. There are also tire specialists, mechanics, service stations. In short, a world of possibilities to do what Americans like best, and that is to consume.Despite the first difficulties due to rising inflation and an ever closer recession, consumers are continuing to buy, backed by the money saved in the pandemic and above all guaranteed by a lively labor market.

USA, unemployment only at 3.5%

In this regard, the unemployment rate is 3.5%, the lowest in the last 50 years. It is no coincidence that Joe Biden repeated that several times “We have created 10 million jobs. Unemployment is at the second lowest rate in the entire history of the United States ”. The jobs, in fact, are double the offers available compared to the unemployed. Before the pandemic there was a lot of work, now we have returned to those levels. The biggest problem now is inflation, from 2% to almost 10%. The latest figures indicate 8.2%. During the pandemic, the Fed injected liquidity. Demand has increased but supply has not. Then the war in Ukraine affected the prices of food (+13%), raw materials and oil. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the increases were “spread” on all food products. Eggs (30.5%), milk (15.2%), chicken (17.2%), rice and pasta (15.9%). Gasoline grew by 18%, electricity by 15.5% and gas by 33%.

US, the Fed ran for cover by raising rates

The Federal Reserve immediately raised interest rates with “show” increases. Jerome Powell, the president has said that he is willing, in order to contain inflation, to cause a recession if necessary. Falling stocks and rising rates were immediately reflected in mortgages. Real estate sales plummeted. The polls for the November mid-term elections indicate that the problem most felt by the Americans is the economy (inflation in the head) for 26%, then, at a distance, immigration (5%), abortion (5% ), crime, firearms and the risks to democracy. According to the CBS poll, 65% of Americans think the economy will deteriorate and hold Biden the main culprit. Thanks Giving Day weekend (with Black Friday) and the weeks of Christmas will be the testing ground to understand how much the crisis is really biting. Too bad that, in any case, they will come after the elections which, according to the polls, do not appear too favorable to the incumbent President.

