At the White House Ursula von der Leyen had “very constructive talks” with US President Joe Biden. At the end of the meeting in Washington, the president of the European Commission illustrated some of the issues addressed with her interlocutor. Starting with the Inflation Reduction Act, the package of public subsidies devised by the US government, “which we welcome as a massive investment in the ecological transition, mirrored by the European Union’s Green Deal Industrial Plan”, she said. “A few weeks ago – she then recalled – we had reached an agreement on electric vehicles, today we have agreed to work on a critical materials agreement“.

“We have also agreed – he added – for a transparent dialogue regarding the incentives granted to the Green Tech industry. It is important, on both sides of the Atlantic, to know what kind of incentives are granted to this industry to ensure that we join forces to spur her on”.

The conversation also focused on the “atrocious Russian war in Ukraine“, which was talked about “widely”, in particular the financial support provided by the EU, the management of the 4 million refugees in Europe, the sanctions, with a focus on “their implementation and attempts to circumvent them”. “The message overriding is of course that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary“.

“We also talked about economic security in preparation for the meeting of G7 leaders under Japanese presidency,” he added. ” Finally, we talked about the bonds between our peoples: the best foundation for a lasting partnership and a deep friendship are people. The more people, young people, scholars, cross the Atlantic, the better it will be for relations between the EU and the US, also for coming decades”.