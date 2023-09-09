The United States, the European Union (EU), India, Saudi Arabia and other countries announced a megaproject of railway, port and energy lines that aims to be an alternative to the Chinese Silk Road.

“I am proud to announce that we have concluded a historic agreement to create an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” said US President Joe Biden, along with other leaders who championed the project.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the project “historic”, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called it “important”. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the initiative was “unprecedented”.

This Saturday, the project came to fruition with the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the creation of the “India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor” by the countries involved: United States, India, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Italy and European Union (EU).

Israel will be part of the project

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Jordan and Israel, which do not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, will also participate.

The project, according to Sullivan, will contribute to “greater integration in the Middle East”, at a time when the US is trying to get Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalize their relations, which could open the door to a solution to the Israeli conflict. Palestinian and revolutionize the game board in the region.

The idea of ​​the mega project is to establish rail and sea routes connecting India to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, Sullivan said.

In this way, the new corridor aims to reconfigure trade between countries in Europe, the Persian Gulf and South Asia, significantly reducing the time needed to transport goods between these countries.

It also aims to increase energy cooperation between signatory countries and improve their internet connections. To achieve this, a green hydrogen gas pipeline will be created, infrastructure will be built to connect the electrical grids of different nations, and submarine and terrestrial cables will be installed to facilitate rapid data exchange, Sullivan explained.

No details on financing

Despite the ambition of the project, the memorandum of understanding limits itself to outlining the objectives, but does not define its financing.

The next step will be for the signatory countries to create working groups within 60 days, so that areas where investment is needed can be identified and a realistic implementation schedule can be established, said Amos Hochstein, Biden’s top advisor for infrastructure.

Both Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, and the United Arab Emirates, the center of finance in the Middle East, have sought for years to protect themselves from any disruption to trade and energy routes. However, experience shows that large infrastructure projects in the Middle East are often slow.

Counterpoint to the Silk Road

Although there is still some way to go, the announcement of the “India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor” has great political significance and is a show of strength by the Biden administration, which has made it its goal to counter China’s Silk Road influence.

Exactly ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched this initiative, whose legacy already includes billion-dollar infrastructure projects, loans to developing countries and the expansion of China’s geopolitical and economic power across five continents.

The announcement comes at a time when China has increased its influence not only in the Asia-Pacific region, but also in the Middle East in recent years. As an example, she was the mediator of the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in March, to reestablish diplomatic relations.

Xi plans to welcome world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing in October for a forum on the Silk Road.