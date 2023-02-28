Canada.- From this Tuesday, February 28, 2023 the government of Canada will prohibit its federal employees from downloading and using the TikTok app on their cell phones.

The foregoing, emphasized the government of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeaubecause they consider that the Chinese virtual platform poses an “unacceptable” risk to the privacy and security of the Canadian government.

It was this Monday when the president of the Canadian Treasury BoardMona Fortier, announced, through a statement, that as of the last day of this month of February, federal government employees will not be able to use the app bytedancehence TikTok will be deleted from all official cell phones.

“Users of these devices will also be blocked from downloading the app in the future. Following a review of TikTok, Canada’s Director of Information Systems determined that it poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,” said the head official of the public body in charge of monitoring federal public servants.

It was in this way that Fortier maintained that the data collected by the Asian viral platform “provide considerable access to the contents of the phone”, hence he stressed the importance of not having it installed on federal devices in Canada.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, emphasized that despite the fact that his administration wants to respect and safeguard the freedom of expression of the citizens of the North American country, at the same time the security of the personal data of Canadians must be prioritized. , so the decision was made to ban the use of TikTok.

“Like many countries around the world, we are carefully considering how to ensure the safety of Canadians online. And the decision is that it is better that government teams and workers do not have access to TikTok due to concerns about its security, ”he remarked.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that the measure imposed in Canada is added to those decreed by the governments of United States and the European Unionwhere they have expressed their concern about the possible violation of confidential information and data by the Chinese government through TikTok.