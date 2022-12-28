By Bytyci facts

MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) – The United States, NATO and the European Union called for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo as authorities closed a third border crossing on Wednesday and tensions rose with local Serbs over independence. region in 2008.

For more than 20 years, Kosovo has been a source of tension between the West, which supported its independence, and Russia, which supports Serbia in its efforts to block Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, including the United Nations.

“We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, take immediate steps to unconditionally de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocations, threats or intimidation,” the EU and the United States said in a joint statement.

NATO’s mission in Kosovo, KFOR, said it supported dialogue between all parties to ease tensions, which included Serb blockades of major arteries by trucks and other heavy vehicles, and violent clashes with police.

Serbia put its army on high alert on Monday.

The Kremlin, for its part, denied Kosovar allegations that Russia was influencing Serbia to destabilize Kosovo, saying Serbia was defending the rights of ethnic Serbs.

A former Kosovo Serb policeman, whose arrest sparked violent protests from Kosovo’s Serb minority, has been released from custody and placed under house arrest following a request from the prosecution, a spokesman for a Pristina court told Reuters.

Dejan Pantic was arrested on December 10 for assaulting a police officer on duty, and Serbs in northern Kosovo have since exchanged gunfire with police and erected more than 10 roadblocks demanding his release.

(Reporting by Bytyci Facts)