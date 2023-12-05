Home page politics

Press Split

Antony Blinken is the US Secretary of State and has already spoken clearly to Israel about settlement policy in the West Bank. © SAUL LOEB/POOL AFP/AP/dpa

The violence in the West Bank is prompting the US State Department to impose sanctions on the entry of Israeli settlers. In addition, the USA is criticizing the Israeli leadership.

Washington – In response to growing tensions in the West Bank, the US government is issuing entry restrictions that are aimed, among other things, at extremist Israeli settlers. Violence in the West Bank has climbed this year to levels not seen since the Second Intifada (2000 to 2008), US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in Washington.

There has been an alarming increase in acts of violence. This includes “unprecedented levels of violence by extremist Israeli settlers” who have targeted Palestinians and their property and displaced entire communities, as well as violence by Palestinian militants against Israelis.

Criticism of government

The new restrictions are aimed at people who are involved in “undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank,” the State Department said in a statement. Direct relatives could also be affected by the restrictions.

The US government has consistently denounced the violence from both sides and called on the Israeli government to do more to hold extremist settlers accountable. But “insufficient measures” were seen, said Miller.

The US government is once again calling on the Israeli leadership to better protect the Palestinians in the West Bank from extremist attacks. The Palestinian Authority also needs to do more to curb attacks by Palestinian militants on Israelis, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority have a responsibility to ensure stability in the West Bank.” US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had already sent clear words to Israel about settlement policy in the West Bank.

During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel conquered, among other things, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Around 600,000 Israelis live there today in more than 200 settlements. The Palestinians claim the areas as part of their own state. The UN Security Council in 2016 called these settlements a violation of international law and called on Israel to stop all settlement activities. dpa