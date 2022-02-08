Washington.- The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday overturned a sentence of a district court that ordered the alabama state redraw their electoral map to include a greater representation of the population african american.

In a tight vote of 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the conservative majority of the high court endorsed the map approved by the Alabama Congress for the November midterm elections, in which only one of the seven districts in the state has a majority of black population.

On January 24, a lower court had ordered the design of a new electoral map for alabama that it had two majority constituencies african americanarguing that blacks make up 27% of the state’s population, so they deserve greater representation in the lower house.

Read more: AMLO will receive John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy for the US Climate at the National Palace

However, the Supreme Court argued this Monday that the district court ordered a new electoral map when there is little time left for the elections, since the primaries will take place on March 30 and the elections on November 8.

The three progressive justices as well as Chief Justice Conservative Justice John Roberts opposed Alabama’s current electoral map, but it was endorsed by the other five conservative justices.

Republicans control the six seats that correspond to districts of Alabama with a majority white population, while the Democratic Party only holds the seat of the only district with a black majority.

Redesigning the electoral map to include another majority African-American district would have benefited the Democratic Party in the next election.

The redistricting of electoral districts is done in the United States every ten years, once the results of the electoral census are released, and it only affects those states in which the population has grown or shrunk enough to gain or lose representatives in the federal Congress.

Last December, the Justice Department sued the Republican-controlled state of Texas for diluting the strength of Latino voters in its electoral redistricting.

While the state of New York, dominated by the Democrats, approved last week a reform of its electoral map that could mean three new seats for the Democratic Party.

Read More: Meta threatens to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe after privacy ruling

The right of access to the vote has become a controversial issue in the United States due to the laws approved in at least 19 states with a Republican majority that limit suffrage, make it difficult to vote by mail or shorten voting deadlines.