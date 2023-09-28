USA, endless trouble for Joe Biden: President Commander’s dog bites again

Someone warn Joe Biden that if he continues like this, the next presidential elections will be the least of his problems. Not only did the incumbent American president collapse in the surveysnot only is he overwhelmed by worries about the legal troubles involving their son. Now also the dog causes him problems.

The “dog in chief”, in fact, bit again. This time the victim was a secret service man who was treated on the spot by colleagues. But It’s the eleventh time Commander, a two-year-old German shepherd, has bitten someone at the US president’s official residence (he even ended up an officer in hospital). And now the ‘First Family’ will have to work to educate the dog.

Commander he arrived at the White House in 2021 to replace another of Biden’s dogs, Major, because he had also bitten several staff members and was therefore sent back to the family home in Delaware. “The White House can be a stressful environment for pets“, commented Elizabeth Alexander, spokesperson for Jill Biden. “The First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander manage the often unpredictable nature of the White House habitat.”

According to internal White House emails released by a conservative watchdog, there were at least 10 incidents in which the president’s pets exhibited “aggressive” behavior; and there was even a time when an agent grabbed a chair and used it as a shield because Commander started barking at him from the top of a ladder.

