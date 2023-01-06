One more black smoke for Kevin McCarthySpeaker candidate for the US House of Representatives. On the 11th ballot yesterday, McCarthy again trailed within 200 votes, with 20 Republicans voting for another candidate.

The ballot for the speaker broke a 100-year record when Frederick Gillett was elected in 1923 in the ninth attempt. To go to a higher number of attempts (44) we have to go back 164 years ago, to 1859, when 44 attempts were needed to elect William Pennington.