The United States book the round of 16 by achieving their second success in group B of the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina. No problem for the stars and stripes boys from Varas, who trio a trio in Fiji with the flashes of Luna, Real Salt Lake attacking midfielder already among the best against Ecuador, Cowell and Wiley, all in the second half. The New Zealanders, on the other hand, sweat much more against a combative Uzbekistan who catches the well-deserved 2-2 in full stoppage time. However, the All Blacks momentarily first in group A with four points, waiting for Argentina-Guatemala.

usa-fiji 3-0 — Varas decides to measure the energies of his team by significantly changing the eleven that defeated Ecuador in their debut. Again there is the offensive department, where Luna and Wiley give way to Cowell and Wolff to form the trident with Sullivan. They are joined by Gomez, a thorn in the side of the opposing defense when he breaks the passing lines by triggering his teammates. With those four and a tall and compact midfield, putting the opponent under was child’s play, also thanks to the technical limits of the oceanic players especially behind and in attack. The good news for Fiji is the inspired day of goalkeeper Mustahib, decisive in keeping the result in the balance for over an hour thanks to interventions on Sullivan (16′) and Cowell (52′) and wasteful Yapi and again Cowell at half shot. Then the turning point with Luna’s entry, who in the 66th minute strikes Mustahib with a precise right-footed shot from the edge of the area. Mimms’ team only shoots once, right at the start of the second half, they are targeted by 26 shots and capitulate two more times: in the 88th minute with another right-footed shot, this time by Cowell, and in the 99th minute with a paw by Wiley. The 3-0, in the end, is even close to the USA. See also Italy out of the World Cup: the god of football has punished Donnarumma

UZBEKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND 2-2 — False result in Santiago del Estero between Uzbekistan and New Zealand: because if the former play and build, the latter flounder and come close to success with a handful of attempts. This is all the difference between the Uzbeks, who collect only one point in the photo finish, and the All Blacks driven by two impromptu inventions. In Uzbekistan Fayzullayev stood out, author of the goal that launched the comeback in the 51st minute, but also Makhamadjonov, who however lacks coolness and precision when it comes to concluding.

Esanov takes care of saving the barrack by preventing a knockout with the flavor of mockery, who in the 93rd minute dives behind a hitherto prodigious Sims. The New Zealanders thank two racing cars from Wallace (23′) and Herdman (41′), among the few lights in a challenge played under rhythm and with little initiative. Despite the faded success in the last moments, the All Blacks take home a point that is still valuable from a qualifying perspective, even if the last match will be against Argentina. See also Oklahoma Passes America's Most Restrictive Anti-Abortion Rule

