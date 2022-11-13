Florida, United States.- A military space drone from the United States landed on Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida after stay almost two and a half years in orbit, reported Boeing in a statement.

The unmanned shuttle X-37Bwhose first flight took place in 2010, has spent a total of more than 10 years in space and has flown more than 1.3 billion miles for six missions, he added.

“This mission highlights the focus of the space force in collaborating for space exploration and expanding low-cost access to space for our partners, inside and outside the Department of the Air Forcesaid General Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations.

Released in secret, the X-37B was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliancea joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

The drone has a length of nine meters, a wingspan of 4.5 meters and It works based on solar panels.

This latest mission sought to test the reaction of certain materials in space, assess how radiation in space affects a series of seeds and transform solar radiation into radioelectric energy, the army said.

AFP text