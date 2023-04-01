Tornado warning in the United States, where at least 43 have registered in six states, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin. The most affected state is Arkansas, where there are 3 dead and dozens injured. While in Illinois the storm caused the roof of a theater to collapse where a concert was taking place: one dead and 28 injured among the more than 250 people who were in the hall.

There are 28 million Americans living in the areas of the South and Midwest where the National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency, noting that there was “significant damage” in the central part of the state. “Residents must continue to be careful as the storms continue to roll in,” she said.