Home policy

From: Laura May

Press Split

US officials doubt the point of bombing the Gaza Strip in the fight against Hamas. Israel is thereby jeopardising the return of its hostages.

Gaza – Can Israel win the war? Hamas with its massive Attacks on Gaza further weaken it? High-ranking US officials doubt this. The likelihood of advancing Israeli hostages with sustained bombing is unrealistic. Hamas would not be defeated with this strategy. On the other hand, the dangers to the civilian population would be dramatically increased.

According to senior US officials, Israel has lost ground in the war against the Gaza Strip The ruling Islamist Hamas has achieved everything it can militarily and must accept that the return of the hostages can only be achieved through negotiations. The military has severely damaged Hamas, but will never be able to completely eliminate it, reports the New York Times citing unnamed officials.

The war in Gaza continues unabated. © IMAGO/Saher Alghorra

Bombs on Gaza do not bring back Israel’s hostages – Hamas weakened, but not eliminated

In many ways, Israel’s military operation over the past decade has done far more damage to Hamas than U.S. officials predicted when the conflict began in October of last year. Israeli forces are now able to move freely in the Gaza Strip, Hamas is significantly weakened, and Israel has destroyed key supply routes from Egypt to Gaza. Yet U.S. and Israeli experts believe that one of Israel’s main goals, the return of the remaining hostages, cannot be achieved militarily.

“Israel has succeeded in disrupting Hamas, killing some of its leaders and largely reducing the threat that existed before October 7 to Israel,” the New York Times the former head of the US Central Command, General Joseph L. Votel. Hamas is now a weakened organization. The release of the hostages can only be achieved through negotiations.

New Gaza-Israel negotiations in Doha on ceasefire, hostage deal and Iran attack

Starting today, negotiations will resume in Qatar over a hostage deal, a ceasefire in Gaza and a possible Iranian attack. Hopes for a breakthrough in the Gaza talks in Doha are high, according to dpa However, not. Hamas, which is not participating, made it clear at the start that there would be no new negotiations with it on the details of the US peace plan. The terrorist group made this clear to the mediators: “We will no longer tolerate any maneuvering.” The mediators would only inform them about the talks in Doha if Israel’s “serious intentions” were evident.

Before the war in Israel: The history of the Israel-Palestine conflict in pictures View photo gallery

As in previous rounds, CIA Director William Burns, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel are expected to take part in the negotiations. Mossad chief David Barnea will represent Israel. Since Israel and Hamas are not negotiating directly with each other, Qatar, Egypt and the USA are acting as mediators.

Israel continues to attack in the face of danger of Iran attack, Halevi rejects diplomacy

The talks are seen as a crucial moment in efforts to reach a ceasefire and facilitate a hostage-for-prisoner exchange in the Gaza conflict. A breakthrough could also prevent a large-scale retaliatory strike by Iran and the Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel and thus prevent an escalation of the war. However, expectations are muted as negotiations have been deadlocked for months.

Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi rejected a diplomatic solution on Wednesday (July 14). The army will continue to intensify its operations until the hostages are released. “The return of the hostages is a war aim,” he said. “What you do above and below ground has a major impact on that,” the Chief of Staff told Israeli soldiers. “Hamas must know that every additional day that they hold our hostages will be more bitter for them than the day before.” (lm/dpa)